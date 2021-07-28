#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí seek public's help to find girl (14) missing from Dublin

Sebastiana Paun has been missing from the Mulhuddart area of Dublin since 6.45pm yesterday.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 8:30 PM
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old girl missing from Dublin. 

She is described as being 5′ 1″ in height of slim build with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing white jeans, black runners, a light blue hoodie, blue gilet and gold earrings.

It is believed that Sebastiana may be in the Dublin City Centre area.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Sebastiana is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

