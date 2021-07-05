Gardaí concerned for welfare of 48-year-old man missing from Cork city

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help to locate a man missing from Cork City.

Robert Fitzpatrick (48) was last seen at approximately 10.15am on Friday 2 July.

When last seen, Robert was wearing black trousers with red braces, a white shirt, sunglasses with only one lense and a red facemask.

Gardaí are concerned for Robert’s well being.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Robert is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.