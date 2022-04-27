Gardaí seize cash, Rolex and designer goods during search operation in Meath

GARDAÍ SEIZED CASH, designer goods and a Rolex watch during searches in Co Meath today.

The Criminal Assets Bureau carried out a search operation at a residential property and a business premises as part of an investigation into the assets of an international organised criminal group.

They seized €23,000 cash and documents related to financial and property transactions, as well as a Rolex watch worth over €8,000 and a “significant quantity” of designer goods.

Gardaí also restrained €200,000 in financial accounts.

A garda statement said: “The investigation is focused on the assets of an international organised criminal group (OCG) involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of Cannabis Grow Houses, and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct.”