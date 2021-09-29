Gardaí seize €600,000 of cannabis herb in organised crime investigation

A MAN WAS arrested today as part of an investigation into organised crime in Dublin.

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) seized €600,000 worth of cannabis herb, subject to analysis, and €47,000 of cash during five searches in Dublin today.

Gardaí found and seized 30kg of cannabis herb.

One man, aged 61, was arrested during the the operation on suspicion of involvement in offences that relate to the alleged enhancing of a criminal organisation’s ability to commit or facilitate a serious offence.

The man is currently detained at Irishtown Garda Station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.