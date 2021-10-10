#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí seize €50k worth of cannabis herb and €5k worth of cocaine in Leitrim

Two men have been arrested.

By Jane Moore Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 7:31 AM
Some of the drugs seized during the search yesterday.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs with a combined value of €55,000 and arrested two men following a search in Leitrim yesterday. 

Gardaí attached to Ballinamore Garda Station, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit carried out a search at a residence in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim at around 9am yesterday morning. 

During the course of the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €50,000 and cocaine believed to be worth €5,000 was seized by Gardaí.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested in connection with the seizure and are currently being detained under the provisions of section two of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said that the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis, and that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

