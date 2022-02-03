#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí seize €250,000 of cash concealed in vehicle

A man in his 30s was arrested and detained.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 8:15 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €250,000 in cash that they found concealed in a vehicle in Dublin.

Around 12.45pm, gardaí stopped a car on Lombard Street East, Dublin 2.

They searched the car and discovered the concealed cash.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s and brought him to Pearse Garda Station.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Lauren Boland
