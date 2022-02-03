Gardaí seize €250,000 of cash concealed in vehicle

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €250,000 in cash that they found concealed in a vehicle in Dublin.
Around 12.45pm, gardaí stopped a car on Lombard Street East, Dublin 2.
They searched the car and discovered the concealed cash.
Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s and brought him to Pearse Garda Station.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
