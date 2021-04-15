Gardaí seize 300 catalytic converters following search in north Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized 300 catalytic converters following an operation in the north of the county yesterday.

The devices were seized following a search at a business in the St Margaret’s area under warrant at around 10am yesterday morning.

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters in Dublin and other regions.

The 300 devices that were seized weighed approximately 1275kg and had an estimated value of €150,000. All are set to undergo a technical examination.

During the search, a vehicle with no tax or insurance entered the premises in St Margaret’s. It was also seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.