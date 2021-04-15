#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí seize 300 catalytic converters following search in north Dublin

The devices have an estimated value of €150,000.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 11:03 AM
23 minutes ago 5,573 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5410496
Image: Twitter/@GardaInfo
Image: Twitter/@GardaInfo

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized 300 catalytic converters following an operation in the north of the county yesterday.

The devices were seized following a search at a business in the St Margaret’s area under warrant at around 10am yesterday morning.

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters in Dublin and other regions.

The 300 devices that were seized weighed approximately 1275kg and had an estimated value of €150,000. All are set to undergo a technical examination.

During the search, a vehicle with no tax or insurance entered the premises in St Margaret’s. It was also seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie