SEVEN MEN HAVE been arrested and charged by gardaí for drug, road traffic and theft offences, following a large-scale search operation in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí seized thousands of euro worth of drugs, as well as a number of vehicles including motorbikes and scramblers suspected of involvement in dangerous driving incidents.

During a “day of action” in the K District, which includes the areas of Blanchardstown, Finglas and Cabra in Dublin, gardaí also seized multiple weapons.

During yesterday’s operation, which involved 50 members of An Garda Síochána, 44 searches were carried out along with a number of checkpoints.

Among the vehicles seized were five cars, nine scrambler bikes, three high-powered motorbikes, three quad bikes, one moped, eight e-scooters, and two e-bikes.

Some €5,000 worth of Cannabis was seized, as well as €100 of cocaine.

Weapons such as a bolt action rifle, an axe, a baseball bat, a meat cleaver, flick knives and a stanley knife were taken.

Yesterday, 20 fixed charge notices were issued for various road traffic offences.

“The purpose of this Day of Action was to seize vehicles suspected of involvement in dangerous driving incidents within the K District and to disrupt the sale and supply of controlled drugs within the area,” a spokesperson for gardaí said.

Specialist units from An Garda Síochána assisted in this Day of Action including the K District Community Policing personnel, K District Drugs Unit, K District Detective Units, K District Crime Task Force, Divisional Roads Policing Unit and the Dublin Metropolitan Region Crime Response Team.

Members of Dublin City Council’s Animal Welfare Section also provided assistance.

Chief Superintendent Michael McNulty, DMR West, said the actions “will provide reassurance to our communities that we will continually tackle criminality and antisocial behaviour with the ultimate aim of keeping people safe”.

Investigations are ongoing.