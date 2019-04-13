This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí seize man's car after catching him driving at 208kph with no licence or insurance

In a special sitting of Nenagh District Court, the man received a four month suspended sentence.

By Adam Daly Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 8:06 PM
57 minutes ago 11,847 Views 23 Comments
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS received a four month suspended sentence after gardaí caught him driving at 208kph in a 120kph zone in Co Tipperary. 

The man in his 40s was stopped by gardaí close to Nenagh shortly after 11am.

Gardaí seized the Mercedes jeep the man was driving following his arrest. 

The man, originally from the UK, was charged with dangerous driving and having no insurance or licence.

The man’s had previously been disqualified from driving according to gardaí. 

In a special sitting of Nenagh District Court this afternoon, the man received a four month suspended sentence, a fine of €1,000 and an additional four years driving disqualification. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

