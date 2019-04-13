Gardaí seize man's car after catching him driving at 208kph with no licence or insurance

A MAN HAS received a four month suspended sentence after gardaí caught him driving at 208kph in a 120kph zone in Co Tipperary.

The man in his 40s was stopped by gardaí close to Nenagh shortly after 11am.

Gardaí seized the Mercedes jeep the man was driving following his arrest.

The man, originally from the UK, was charged with dangerous driving and having no insurance or licence.

The man’s had previously been disqualified from driving according to gardaí.

In a special sitting of Nenagh District Court this afternoon, the man received a four month suspended sentence, a fine of €1,000 and an additional four years driving disqualification.