Gardaí arrest man in Dublin after he bought €1,100 phone with counterfeit €20 notes

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in Dublin after he purchased an iPhone worth over €1,000 with counterfeit notes.

The phone was sold by a man who reported the counterfeit notes to gardaí, who consequnetly launched an investigation, and later arrested the buyer.

A man reported to Pearse Street Garda Station that he sold his iPhone X worth €1,100 to a man and received counterfeit €20 notes. Investigation began and Gardaí identified a suspect offender. A search warrant was obtained under Section 48 of Criminal Justice (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/2z2PHGBzx4 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 3, 2019 Source: Garda Info /Twitter

In a tweet earlier this evening, gardaí said “A man reported to Pearse Street Garda Station that he sold his iPhone X worth €1,100 to a man and received counterfeit €20 notes.

“[An] investigation began and Gardaí identified a suspect offender. A search warrant was obtained under Section 48 of Criminal Justice (Theft & Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

“The property was recovered and returned to the owner. A man has now been charged and will be dealt with by the courts.”