Tuesday 3 December, 2019
Gardaí arrest man in Dublin after he bought €1,100 phone with counterfeit €20 notes

A search warrant was obtained and the iPhone was seized.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 10:11 PM
21 minutes ago 5,056 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4917274

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in Dublin after he purchased an iPhone worth over €1,000 with counterfeit notes. 

The phone was sold by a man who reported the counterfeit notes to gardaí, who consequnetly launched an investigation, and later arrested the buyer. 

In a tweet earlier this evening, gardaí said “A man reported to Pearse Street Garda Station that he sold his iPhone X worth €1,100 to a man and received counterfeit €20 notes.

“[An] investigation began and Gardaí identified a suspect offender. A search warrant was obtained under Section 48 of Criminal Justice (Theft & Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

“The property was recovered and returned to the owner. A man has now been charged and will be dealt with by the courts.”

