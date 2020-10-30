Gardaí seize rifles, ammunition and cocaine during search in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized four firearms, ammunition and €18,000 worth of cocaine during a search in Finglas last night.

The search operation was conducted by Gardaí from the Divisional Drug Unit, the K Divisional Task Force and the District Detective Unit, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit, following intelligence received relating to an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

A house and two vehicles were searched in a residential estate.

Gardaí seized a handgun, ammunition and €18,000 of suspected cocaine – subject to analysis – after searching one of the vehicles.

Gardaí then recovered a sawn-off Browning shotgun, a SAKO rifle, a Rifle 22 with scope, and ammunition from a second car.

All firearms have been sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis, Gardaí said.

Both vehicles have been seized for further technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate operation in Louth yesterday, Gardaí attached to the Dundalk Drugs and Crime Unit conducted a surveillance operation and observed what was deemed a suspicious transaction in the Castlebellingham area.

A car was stopped a short time later and Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle and its occupants.

During the course of the search, €50,000 worth of suspected cocaine – pending analysis – was seized along with £12,000 Pound Sterling.

Four people were arrested during the course of the incident – one woman and three men all aged in their 30s.

All four are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Dundalk and Drogheda Garda Stations respectively.