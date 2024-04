GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris has claimed that a very small number of gardaí who allegedly used their position to prey upon “vulnerable members of the community” for “sexual gratification” continue to serve in their posts.

Harris emphasised that though he has implicit trust in the vast majority of serving gardaí in Ireland, there are a small number of cases wherein he himself recommended that an officer be dismissed, but the Appeals Board of An Garda Síochána did not concur with his view.

He told members of the Policing Authority today that “no commissioner” could have trust in these officers, and that his deep concerns about their ongoing role as Gardaí remains.

Dr Elaine Byrne, of the Policing Authority, asked: “You are the Commissioner, why are they still serving when you have expressed deep concern?”

Harris explained that these gardaí had gone through a disciplinary service and had been cleared to return to their posts.

He claimed that this was in part due to the amount of time that had elapsed between the alleged incident, and the decision being made in their hearing.

Harris said that a few personnel have started sexual relationships with people who came into contact with the gardaí due to a case in which they were a vulnerable party.

“It is reasonable to say [that while] no commissioner could have trust in this individual, regrettably the panel took a different view and we are left with an individual who, if they were joining another police service with vetting, would not get in, but we have them,” he said.

Harris also said that members of the public should be able to feel confident that they will not be “preyed” upon by gardaí. He once again said that the vast majority of gardaí would and have not behaved in this manner, and that these are a handful of exceptional cases.

Harris revealed that there are currently 94 suspended members of the gardaí.

Eight gardaí are currently suspended for alleged offences of criminal association.

He said that 14 are suspended due to alleged offences relating to dishonestly, 13 on alleged sexually motivated offences, 13 on alleged offences of driving under the influence, eight on alleged offences related to domestic violence and coercive control, nine for disclosing information from the Pulse system, and others for a variety of offences.

These “offences” are disciplinary in nature, and do not necessarily relate to criminal activity.

In cases of alleged criminality, gardaí are investigated just as other members of the public are.

The Journal has asked An Garda Síochána for comment.