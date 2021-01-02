Gardaí search suspected shebeen in Limerick on New Year's Day

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY investigating the operation of a suspected shebeen in Rathkeale, Co Limerick following an incident that occurred on 1 January.

Gardaí were alerted to activity at the rear of a former licenced premises while on patrol at approximately 4pm.

A number of people were seen fleeing the area, through a private dwelling, on foot while Gardaí made additional inquiries.



Source: An Garda Síochana

Upon entering the premises, Gardaí discovered a number of individuals inside with a large amount of alcohol. The premises itself was not licenced to sell alcohol.

The individuals were playing cards, with two open fires lit.

Source: An Garda Síochana

Details of all individuals present were taken by Gardaí and investigations have begun into the use of an unlicensed premises for alcohol consumption, as well as breaches of Covid-19 Public Health Regulations.

A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Newcastlewest are appealing to anyone who may have information on the operation of this premises to contact them on 069 20048 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.