Gardaí investigate shots fired incident at house in Clonmel

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into a shooting incident at a house in Clonmel in the early hours of this morning.

Sources said that investigators believe it is related to an ongoing local dispute in the Tipperary town.

A garda spokesperson said that the incident happened at 12:30am this morning.

“Gardaí received a report alleging that a firearm had been discharged in the Brook Crescent area of Oldbridge, Clonmel. No one was injured during the incident, however a residential property was damaged during the incident.

“A BMW 3 series saloon car was located burnt out in the Seskin area of Kilsheelan a short time later.

“Both scenes are currently preserved to allow a technical examination to take place. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

They also want to talk to anyone who was in the Brook Crescent area of Clonmel or the Seskin area of Kilsheelan between 9:00pm on Thursday night and 1:00am this morning.

They have also asked anyone with camera footage to come forward.