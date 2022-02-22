Man seriously injured in shooting on farmland in Dublin

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A MAN IS in serious condition in hospital following a shooting in a rural area outside Tallaght, Dublin, this afternoon.
The incident took place at 1pm on farmland off the Blessington Road, in a rural part of southwest Dublin.
The Journal understands that he was shot in the head. A dog that was with him was also shot during the incident.
The victim is believed to be from close to the area.
A man is believed to be helping gardaí with their inquiries.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
