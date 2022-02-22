#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man seriously injured in shooting on farmland in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

By Garreth MacNamee & Céimin Burke Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 3:50 PM
The scene of the shooting incident.
Image: Garreth MacNamee/The Journal
Image: Garreth MacNamee/The Journal

A MAN IS in serious condition in hospital following a shooting in a rural area outside Tallaght, Dublin, this afternoon.

The incident took place at 1pm on farmland off the Blessington Road, in a rural part of southwest Dublin.

The Journal understands that he was shot in the head. A dog that was with him was also shot during the incident.

The victim is believed to be from close to the area.

A man is believed to be helping gardaí with their inquiries. 

