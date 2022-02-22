Man seriously injured in shooting on farmland in Dublin

The scene of the shooting incident.

The scene of the shooting incident.

A MAN IS in serious condition in hospital following a shooting in a rural area outside Tallaght, Dublin, this afternoon.

The incident took place at 1pm on farmland off the Blessington Road, in a rural part of southwest Dublin.

Advertisement

The Journal understands that he was shot in the head. A dog that was with him was also shot during the incident.

The victim is believed to be from close to the area.

A man is believed to be helping gardaí with their inquiries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.