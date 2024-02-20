Unarmed gardaí shot with a pellet gun at residence in Longford

UNARMED GARDAÍ WERE shot with a pellet gun at a residence in Edgeworthstown, Co Longford when attempting to carry out a number of court orders at the property earlier today.

A man in his 30s, present at the house, discharged what gardaí believe was a pellet gun at the units shortly after they gained entry to the property and ran off.

Following a number of searches of the area, by ground and air units, the man was later located and has since been taken into custody.

He was arrested for alleged offences contrary to Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997, with the assistance of an Armed Support Unit.

Three gardaí were left with minor injuries as a result of the incident. None of the injured gardaí required any immediate medical assistance.

All members have been provided with welfare supports and will continue to be supported by colleagues and local management. Investigations are ongoing.