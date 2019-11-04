Gardaí investigating after shots fired at a house in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after shots were fired at a house in Tallaght last night.

A man was injured following the incident.

Gardaí were called to a house at Mac Uilliam Estate, Fortunestown Lane at around 6.20pm last night.

The man, who is in his 30s, was discovered with what were apparently pellet wounds on his legs.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and a Garda spokesperson said that enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station.