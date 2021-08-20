Gardaí warn of text scam telling people to book a Covid test or vaccine appointment

GARDAÍ ARE WARNING the public of a smishing scam where people are receiving test messages purporting to be from the HSE.

The texts are advising the public to book an appointment for a Covid-19 test through a link included in the text.

Once the person clicks on the link they will be brought to a cloned website where the fraudsters will seek their personal information, including their PPS number and payment for the Covid-19 test or vaccine.

In most instances the supplied links look very similar to the authentic HSE URL but may be misspelled.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) is reminding the public that the HSE will never look for payment for Covid-19 tests or vaccinations, adding that people should be wary of such text messages.

There are also other smishing texts being received purporting to be from service providers, revenue, banks and delivery businesses.

Some can fit into the threads of previously received genuine texts which adds an air of authenticity to them.

An Garda Síochána’s advice to the public is as follows: