GARDAÍ CAUGHT 21 motorists travelling above the speed limit in the first two hours of an operation aimed at slowing people down.

Gardaí said GoSafe vans they had checked checked the speeds of 16,344 vehicles this morning, and detected 21 going over the limit.

Examples of high speeds include:

84 km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R139 Belcamp Dublin 17

109 km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R314 Rathroeen Ballina Mayo

132 km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 Teevickmoy Stranorlar Donegal

64 km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Dublin Road Kilkenny

63 km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Monivea Road Galway

95 km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N55 Lissoy Glasson Westmeath

113 km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N30 Ballymackesy Enniscorthy Wexford

National Slow Down Day is running from this morning at 7am to 7pm this evening.

Gardaí said the aim of the operation is to “promote safer driving behaviour among motorists and to encourage all of society to work with us to help prevent road traffic collisions, and to ultimately keep communities safe”.

The force said the operation is aimed at high visibility speed enforcement activity across Ireland’s road network.

Gardaí said that 63 people have been killed on roads in Ireland since the beginning of the year in Ireland, 14 more than at the same time last year.