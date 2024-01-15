Advertisement
Newly attested Gardaí at the Garda College, Templemore, during a Passing Out Ceremony in 2022 Eamonn Farrell
An Garda Síochána

From today over 35s can apply to become gardaí, as new recruitment campaign begins

The Garda Commissioner has called for people from all background and communities to apply.
2
661
33 minutes ago

FROM TODAY, THE age limit to apply to be a Garda trainee has increased from 35 to 50 years of age.

The move has been welcomed by both Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

McEntee also noted the increase in the training allowance for trainee Gardaí, which is now €305 per week.

“Given that, and the decision to increase the maximum age of recruitment from 35 to 50, I believe we are opening up policing as a career option to a new cohort of people who will bring a range of different life and career experiences to the table,” the Minister said.

Commissioner Harris encouraged people from all backgrounds and communities to apply to the latest garda recruitment competition which opens today.

The recruitment competition will run until 3pm on 8 February 2024.

Harris has commented previously on the need to not only meet the Government target of 15,000 Gardaí, but increase Garda numbers even further due to population growth and the changing nature of crime.

As of 31 December 2023, there are currently 13,998 Gardaí.

Speaking today, Commissioner Drew Harris said: “If you are looking for a career in service to the citizens of Ireland, which offers something new day after day, with career progression opportunities, and scope to diversify and specialise in a variety of areas of policing, then we want to hear from you.” 

“Being a Garda is a hugely rewarding but at times tough job,” Harris said.

“As a Garda you will make a real difference in people’s lives.

“You will effect positive change in communities. You will keep people safe. You will support victims. You will uphold the law.

“And, through this valued and exciting work you will see first-hand the impact your actions have on the ground. This is why being a Garda is a job worth doing,” the Commissioner said.

To promote the recruitment competition, the campaign will also target Irish people living in countries such as the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The competition will be operated by the Public Appointments Service on behalf of An Garda Síochána.

Candidates can apply at www.publicjobs.ie.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     