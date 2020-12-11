Gardaí urge Limerick and Waterford supporters to follow Covid regulations ahead of All-Ireland final

GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED GAA fans to abide by Covid-19 guidelines ahead of the All-Ireland hurling final this Sunday between Limerick and Waterford.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it has been liaising closely with the GAA to ensure all possible measures are in place to minimise the spread of Covid-19 among supporters before, during and after the match.

An Garda Síochána has been working with licensed premises, particularly in Limerick and Waterford, to ensure their compliance with public health guidelines and regulations.

Patrols focused on key urban locations and the night time economy will be in place this weekend.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing & Security, John Twomey said, “As a life-long GAA member and former inter-county hurler, I know how much being in an All-Ireland Final means to the people of Limerick and Waterford, particularly after this difficult year.

“We want this to be a great occasion for everyone, but we all must remember that Covid-19 doesn’t take a day-off even for an All-Ireland Final. Covid-19 is still among us. It is still spreading among our communities. People are seriously ill and dying from Covid-19.

“An Garda Síochána, along with the GAA, are committed to playing our part. We are asking GAA supporters to continue to play their part by following the public health guidelines and regulations.

If you are somewhere to watch the match and there are too many people there – leave.

“Limit your contacts. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands regularly. Wear a face mask where appropriate. Remember, according to NPEHT, shouting and singing can easily spread Covid-19. People need to bear these things in mind when making decisions about where to support their team.

“We want everyone to enjoy the occasion safely so that they, their families and fellow supporters can have a happy and healthy Christmas and new year.

“The vast majority of licensed premises have been operating in compliance with public health regulations. It is critical this is maintained. Those who are not compliant should be aware that we will take action – up to and including enforcement – to bring them into compliance.”

Similar policing measures will also be in place in Dublin and Mayo for the All-Ireland Football Final on 19 December 2020.

From the outset in supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has said that it would implement the Covid-19 restrictions through policing by consent.

This involves using the ‘four Es’: engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.