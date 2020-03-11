This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí warn public to be alert to 'fraudsters exploiting the spread of Covid-19'

The three types of fraud being highlighted at present involve internet phishing, fraudulent selling, and social engineering scams.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 6:52 PM
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED members of the public to be on alert to scams as fraudsters attempt to exploit the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. 

The three types of fraud being highlighted at present involve internet phishing, fraudulent selling, and social engineering scams. 

“An Garda Siochana would like to make the public aware of the possibility for fraudsters exploiting the spread of Covid-19 Coronavirus to carry out scams either online or in person,” a statement said. 

A phishing scam involves an unsolicited email, text, WhatsApp or phonecall from someone claiming to be from a legitimate organisation, and is a ruse for the individual to gain access to personal information. 

Social engineering scams exploit the charitable nature of people via social media or in person by asking for donations to so-called charitable organisations. 

Anyone who finds themself becoming a victim of fraud or cyber crime should contact their local garda station. 

As the coronavirus continues to spread in Ireland, some consumers have been panicking and stockpiling goods while others have been limiting their movements. 

The Department of Health has today confirmed nine more cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland as well as the first death in the country.

