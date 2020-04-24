Gardaí warn of scam that tricks people into buying an iTunes gift card

GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED the public about a scam that tricks people into purchasing iTunes gift cards, sometimes claiming that it will be donated to charity.

This scam has been highlighted previously but has re-emerged in recent days with a slight twist.

Gardaí recently received a report from a company who had received a fraudulent email claiming to be a member of staff in a senior position.

They asked that a staff member to go and purchase an iTunes gift cards, which they did, and share the 16-digit code on the back of the card. The scammers will then use this code to purchase goods online.

In this incident, the fraudulent email stated the gift cards were being used “as a donation to the local hospice” and made reference to Covid-19.

Gardaí are advising people to be vigilant and suspicious of any calls, voicemails, or emails from people claiming to represent a company or organisation you may be a customer of or work for.

The Gardaí have advised: