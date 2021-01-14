'They travelled 80km to collect burgers': Gardaí renew warning against breaking travel restrictions

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED 29 fines to people breaching public health regulations so far this week, including three to a group who travelled 80km to collect burgers in Ringsend.

Since Monday, Gardaí may now issue a Fixed Payment Notice (FPN) of €100 to people who break these travel restrictions without a valid excuse.

Between Monday and Wednesday, 29 fines were issued by Gardaí while a further eight were issued for previous breaches between 1 and 10 January.

Gardaí have also released examples of breaches that don’t include any reasonable excuse, such as a group of three who travelled 80km to collect a takeaway.

The group was stopped at a checkpoint on Sean Moore Road, where the driver told Gardaí that they had travelled from Meath to pick up burgers in Ringsend in Dublin. All occupants of the car received a fine.

In North County Dublin, Gardaí observed four people leaving out the back of a gym.

When they examined further, they found two gym instructors who claimed to be working inside the gym due to not having Internet to conduct online sessions. Six fines were subsequently issued.

Gardaí have also said that they will continue to operate static checkpoints on national roads, as well as other mobile checkpoints and high visibility patrols in areas like parks, scenic areas and amenities.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey encouraged people to remain at home to help protect the health service.

“Our health service is under pressure. Deaths from COVID-19 are rising. ICU admissions are increasing. The best way for people to protect and honour front-line workers is to stay at home,” said Twomey.

“The best way for people to protect their loved ones, their neighbours, and their communities is to stay at home.”

According to Gardaí, they are continuing to investigate any alleged breaches of public health regulations in either licenced premises (Operation Fanacht) or non-essential retail (Operation Treoraim).