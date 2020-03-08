Man arrested and machine gun seized by gardaí in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested and a machine gun seized by gardaí in south Dublin.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested after staff from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped a vehicle in Shankill yesterday evening.

Gardaí also seized a Mach-type machine pistol and the man is currently being detained at a south side garda station.

“The seizure of firearms and the arrest of those who are prepared to use them continues to be a priority,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Gardaí, she said, “remain totally committed to detecting and disrupting those involved and bringing them before the courts”.