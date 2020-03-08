This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 8 March, 2020
Man arrested and machine gun seized by gardaí in Dublin

The man was arrested in Shankill yesterday.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 12:59 PM
25 minutes ago 3,304 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5037715
The weapon seized by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office
The weapon seized by gardaí.
The weapon seized by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN HAS been arrested and a machine gun seized by gardaí in south Dublin. 

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested after staff from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped a vehicle in Shankill yesterday evening.

Gardaí also seized a Mach-type machine pistol and the man is currently being detained at a south side garda station. 

“The seizure of firearms and the arrest of those who are prepared to use them continues to be a priority,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau. 

Gardaí, she said, “remain totally committed to detecting and disrupting those involved and bringing them before the courts”. 

