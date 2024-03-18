Man in critical condition after serious assault in Cork on Friday

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a serious assault that took place in Cobh, Cork on the evening of Friday 15 March.

The assault occurred at approximately 8.55pm when a man in his early thirties was seriously injured in a car park on the Newtown Road.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment where he is currently in a critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing and an incident room has been set up at Cobh Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Newtown Road between 8:45pm and 9:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 4908530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.