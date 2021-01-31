Gardaí appeal for witnesses in burglary that left home owner hospitalised

A MAN IN his 60s is being treated for serious injuries in Naas General Hospital after his home was burgled yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witness in relation to the burglary, which occurred yesterday evening in the Duneany area of Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

Two men entered a house and allegedly assaulted its owner, who is currently being treated in hospital for his injuries.

Kildare gardaí believe the suspected offenders fled in a car. Several items were taken from the property.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Duneany and Kildangan areas between 5pm and 9pm on Saturday evening to contact them, as well as anyone from Monasterevin who noticed any unusual activity.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.