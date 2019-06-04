This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 4 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí working with Trump protesters at Shannon Airport to minimise disruptions

A number of traffic restrictions will be in place to facilitate the US president’s visit.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 7:16 AM
51 minutes ago 3,967 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4666531
Trump waves as he leaves Clarence House, London, during the first day of his state visit to the UK
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images
Trump waves as he leaves Clarence House, London, during the first day of his state visit to the UK
Trump waves as he leaves Clarence House, London, during the first day of his state visit to the UK
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID they are working with a number of protest groups in order to minimise disruptions at Shannon Airport during the brief visit of US president Donald Trump to Co Clare.

Trump is due to spend two nights at his Doonbeg resort before returning to Washington on Friday.

Access to Doonbeg is not expected to be affected by the visit with the village to remain open for business as usual. Trump International Golf Links and Hotel is closed to the public from today.

To coincide with the visit, protests by a number of local groups, including Shannonwatch, Extinction Rebellion Clare and Futureproof Clare, will be held at Shannon Airport. They will be supported by anti-war groups, with the main protest taking place at 6pm on Wednesday. 

A ‘peace camp’ will be set up near the airport for the duration of his visit. Organisers of the protests have emphasised that they will be “family friendly”. They said banners, art, music and any forms of peaceful expression are welcome at the peace camp and surrounding area.

“An Garda Siochana is engaging with a number of protest groups who wish to attend over the duration of this visit. 

“Protests will be facilitated and every effort will be made to minimise disruption to the local community and patrons of Shannon Airport,” a garda spokesperson said. 

Gardaí have also advised those travelling to the airport to allow extra travel time for the duration of the Trump’s visit, as additional security measures will be in place on the approach road to the airport and car parks until Friday 7 June.

Additionally, anyone going to the airport is advised to have photo ID, while travellers should have photo ID and valid flight documentation on hand. 

Traffic restrictions 

  • Southbound traffic is diverted along the R483 to Creagh and Cooraclare and into Kilrush.
  • Northbound traffic from Kilrush is diverted On the R483 to Cooraclare, Creagh, Quilty and Miltown Malbay.
  • Temporary rolling road closures, to facilitate security and vip escorts over the course of the 5 – 7 June 2019, on the following routes: M18, N18, N19, N85, N68, N67 also through Ennis and the environs of Limerick City.

While Trump will not be visiting Dublin, there are a number of protests planned in the capital over the coming days.  

The Peace and Neutrality Alliance and Venezuela Ireland Network will hold a vigil outside the US Embassy in Ballsbridge on Wednesday at 6pm. The Green Party will host the main ‘Stop Trump Ireland’ event on Thursday evening outside the GPO.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessey

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie