'I've won the bet': With the election called Gerry Adams can cut his hair, but he's undecided about getting the chop

NOW THAT THE general election has been called Gerry Adams can get his hair cut, but the former Sinn Féin leader has said he’s rather taken with his new do.

Adams’ hairstyle has been commented on a lot in the last few months as the length gets closer and closer to his shoulders.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie as he steps back as a TD for Louth after nine years, he said the hairstyle came about because of a bet with Martin Ferris.

Why does Gerry Adams look like he's about to tell us about the amazing benefits of his own brand manuka honey? pic.twitter.com/mMJqe7tr4g — Joe O'Shea (@josefoshea) January 14, 2020 Source: Joe O'Shea /Twitter

“Last September, in a bit of bantering with Martin Ferris, I said I was going to let my hair grow until the Taoiseach called a general election. So Martin said ‘I’ll back you hundred euros you won’t do that’ – that’s how it started,” he said.

“He [Ferris] has just told me since the general election has been called that he is going to donate €100 to Pa Daly’s campaign – Pa Daly has come forward to run for Sinn Féin in Kerry,” he added.

“So I’ve won the bet, Martin has conceded, but I’ve got rather fond it,” he said, adding:

The Sinn Féin style police have been giving me a hard time.

The Louth TD said that while he has been getting a tough time about it from those in the party, now that he is no longer a TD, he can do what he wants with his hair.

Asked whether he is going to get the chop, he replied:

”I’m undecided.”

As his term as a Louth TD comes to an end, Adams admitted to being emotional about the departure.

“I am deeply indebted to the citizens who elected me in 2011 and again in 2016 with Imelda Munster.”