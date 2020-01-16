This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 16 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've won the bet': With the election called Gerry Adams can cut his hair, but he's undecided about getting the chop

Adams said the long hair came about because of a bet with Martin Ferris.

By Christina Finn Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 3:17 PM
53 minutes ago 8,618 Views 44 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4968029

9381 Gerry Adams Source: Leah Farrell

NOW THAT THE general election has been called Gerry Adams can get his hair cut, but the former Sinn Féin leader has said he’s rather taken with his new do. 

Adams’ hairstyle has been commented on a lot in the last few months as the length gets closer and closer to his shoulders. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie as he steps back as a TD for Louth after nine years, he said the hairstyle came about because of a bet with Martin Ferris. 

“Last September, in a bit of bantering with Martin Ferris, I said I was going to let my hair grow until the Taoiseach called a general election. So Martin said ‘I’ll back you hundred euros you won’t do that’ – that’s how it started,” he said. 

“He [Ferris] has just told me since the general election has been called that he is going to donate €100 to Pa Daly’s campaign – Pa Daly has come forward to run for Sinn Féin in Kerry,” he added. 

“So I’ve won the bet, Martin has conceded, but I’ve got rather fond it,” he said, adding:

The Sinn Féin style police have been giving me a hard time.

The Louth TD said that while he has been getting a tough time about it from those in the party, now that he is no longer a TD, he can do what he wants with his hair. 

Asked whether he is going to get the chop, he replied: 

 ”I’m undecided.”

As his term as a Louth TD comes to an end, Adams admitted to being emotional about the departure. 

“I am deeply indebted to the citizens who elected me in 2011 and again in 2016 with Imelda Munster.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie