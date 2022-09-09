Tips on getting transport after Garth Brooks gigs as 'particularly busy' nights expected

IT’S GOING TO be a busy few nights in Dublin over the next week as Garth Brooks plays five gigs in Croke Park.

This will see thousands of people spilling out onto the streets after the concerts trying to get home or to their next location for the night, so let’s take a look at transport options for concert-goers.

Free Now Ireland said it anticipates the nights of the concerts will be “particularly busy for members of the public looking to book taxis due to the high volume of concert attendees”. It said it is predicting an increase in trip requests on its app of about 215% versus similar weekend peak periods in previous months.

This expected rise in demand for taxis this weekend comes as there have already been reports in recent months of people in the capital experiencing taxi shortages.

In June, a number of readers shared their experiences of trying to get home after nights out socialising in the city centre, with some stating they waited hours for a taxi, while others decided to just walk home. Some said they had tried to use the public transport options that were available, but these too were full to capacity.

In a statement to The Journal, Bolt Ireland operations manager James Bowpitt noted that the taxi industry has had a difficult time in the last two years.

“Many drivers have left the industry and, presently, many current drivers prefer working daytime shifts, which is putting pressure on drivers as there is often not enough to meet the demand at peak times,” he said.

Speaking to The Journal ahead of the gigs about the demand for taxi services, David McGuinness, chairperson of the taxi driver representative organisation Tiomanai Tacsai na hEireann (TTnH) said there is also an issue with a lack of late-night transport services as an alternative to taxis in the city.

“That’s always been the issue, as far as we’re concerned, that there is no other alternative to taxis at whatever time the buses and trains and the Luas stop,” McGuinness said.

Echoing McGuinness’ and Bowpitt’s concerns, Free Now Ireland said its national taxi fleet has diminished over the past 10 years by 30% and noted that over 2,000 taxis have left Irish roads since the pandemic.

“The falling number of taxi drivers in the sector as a whole, coupled with significant growth in demand for late-night transport, and lack of alternative public transport options, is the reason why taxis are not available to everyone who wants one at peak times – particularly in cities like Dublin,” the Free Now Ireland spokesperson said.

They said there needs to be a collaborative effort from public transport providers and the National Transport Authority (NTA) to introduce more public transport options which operate both day and night.

Fare increases

As of 1 September, the cost of getting a taxi increased by an average of 12%.

Following the fare increase, the standard initial charge has increased from €3.80 to €4.20.

It is the first fare increase since 2018, when the average cost of a taxi journey rose by 4.5%. An increase that was planned to be implemented in 2020 was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) said average operating costs for taxi drivers had increased by 11% between 2017 and 2022, while a further 1% fare increase was being provided to cover the cost of facilitating cashless payments.

David McGuinness said he thinks the fare increase will encourage more drivers to work certain hours.

Advice for securing a taxi this weekend

With an anticipated rise in demand for taxis over the next two weekends, James Bowpitt has provided a number of tips for those trying to get a cab after the Brooks gigs.

“Walk a few blocks from the busy points near Croke Park, even if this means venturing to nearby suburbs such as Fairview or Drumcondra,” he said.

“A driver is much more likely to accept a trip in a quieter location as there is less traffic and you are much easier to identify in a less crowded area,” Bowpitt added.

“Also, drivers know where the demand is, so if you walk away from the stadium, there’s a good chance you will catch them when they are on their return journey from another fare. This is particularly useful for hailing a driver on the street.”

Offering his advice to people trying to get a taxi after the gigs, McGuinness said “the best way to get a taxi on a night like that, and I do it myself when I’m in the city centre, is the queue up on a taxi rank or pre-book a taxi with the driver that brings you into town or a driver that you may know”.

“The taxi drivers that are out there will do their utmost to get people home safety, do as many jobs as they can.”

Free Now Ireland is “strongly advising passengers to plan their journeys well in advance where possible”.

“We recommend that those attending the concerts this weekend and next consider multiple transport options, potentially travel as part of a group if joining friends or family and avoid other reliance on taxis as the only possible transport solution at peak times,” the spokesperson said.

Public transport options

In terms of alternatives to taxis, Irish Rail has said it is adding additional services on the nights of the concerts.

Additional late night Intercity trains will operate with a 12.40am service from Heuston to Cork – with a connection at Limerick Junction to Limerick – after each gig.

These trains must be pre-booked as there is “very limited capacity” remaining.

Additional services will also operate after the concerts on the following routes:

The northbound and southbound DART lines.

Drumcondra to Maynooth, with connections at Clonsilla to M3 Parkway.

Drumcondra to Longford (these will run tomorrow, Sunday and Saturday next week only)

Connolly to Dundalk

Heuston to Portlaoise

Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch/Newbridge services in both directions will not service Drumcondra Station from 3.30pm onwards on the concert dates, as part of stadium crowd management measures, according to Irish Rail.

Mobility-impaired customers are being asked to use Connolly Station for access to and from Croke Park due to lift replacement works at Drumcondra.

Irish Rail has warned that alcohol is not permitted on any train.

Dublin Bus has said its full schedule of services will be operating across the following routes:

1, 11, 13, 16, 33, 40, 40b, 40d, 40e, 41, 41b, 41c, and 44 will serve Drumcondra Road

H1, H2, H3, 6, 14, 15, 27, 27a, 27b, 42, 43, 53, 130 will serve North Strand

7 and 7a will serve Mountjoy Square

122 will serve North Circular Road

123 will serve Ballybough

There will be some Dublin Bus diversions in place due to road closures. Full details of these can be viewed on the Dublin Bus website.