#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 22 November 2021
Advertisement

Garth Brooks returns to Dublin and says cancellation of 2014 gigs was like a 'death in the family'

The country music superstar is confirmed to play at least two Dublin concerts next September.

By Céimin Burke Monday 22 Nov 2021, 11:56 AM
1 hour ago 11,537 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5608448
Garth Brooks got emotional today when asked about the cancellation of his gigs in 2014.
Image: Christina Finn/The Journal
Garth Brooks got emotional today when asked about the cancellation of his gigs in 2014.
Garth Brooks got emotional today when asked about the cancellation of his gigs in 2014.
Image: Christina Finn/The Journal

SEVEN YEARS AFTER plans for a handful of Croke Park gigs created a summer-long saga, Garth Brooks is in Dublin today for a press conference about next September’s concerts at GAA headquarters.

After months of rumours, it was confirmed last week that the top-selling solo artist in US history will play Croke Park on 9 and 10 September.

Togging out at the Drumcondra stadium today, the country music superstar said the cancellation of the five gigs in 2014 was like a “death in the family”.

“It’s still very fresh. It’s like something I’ve never experienced. And one of those things where you go, ‘surely this isn’t going this way, right?’ So, it was one of those things that was a little hard to understand,” Brooks said.

Dublin City Council granted approval for five dates at the start of this month.

When asked whether he’d like to play all five gigs at today’s media event, Brooks quipped: “I’d like to do five, but I’d also like to be six foot five and have abs.”

He added that the amount of ticket sales required to fill all five shows is “impossible”.

The ‘Friends in low places’ singer sold out five nights in 2014 but cancelled all the shows after when planning for all five was not granted.

What happened in 2014 was a frickin miracle. I mean, who does numbers like that, right? So, you’ve got 400,000 Hard tickets in one city, one show. It’s impossible. There’s no way we’re gonna do that number again. There’s just no way. 

Tickets for the concerts, so far the only European dates he’s set to play next year, will go on sale on Thursday at 8am.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In September this year, reports emerged that Brooks’ team were applying for a licence to play at the Dublin stadium.

The Council had initially only granted approval for concerts on 9, 10, and 11 September 2022.

It received an application for two more outdoor concerts on 16 and 17 September, which were also granted to promoter Aiken Promotions.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie