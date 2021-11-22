Garth Brooks returns to Dublin and says cancellation of 2014 gigs was like a 'death in the family'

Garth Brooks got emotional today when asked about the cancellation of his gigs in 2014.

SEVEN YEARS AFTER plans for a handful of Croke Park gigs created a summer-long saga, Garth Brooks is in Dublin today for a press conference about next September’s concerts at GAA headquarters.

After months of rumours, it was confirmed last week that the top-selling solo artist in US history will play Croke Park on 9 and 10 September.

Togging out at the Drumcondra stadium today, the country music superstar said the cancellation of the five gigs in 2014 was like a “death in the family”.

“It’s still very fresh. It’s like something I’ve never experienced. And one of those things where you go, ‘surely this isn’t going this way, right?’ So, it was one of those things that was a little hard to understand,” Brooks said.

I asked Garth Brooks whether it was conveyed to him what a massive controversy the 2014 cancellations were here in Ireland ... and I think I kind of made him get emotional pic.twitter.com/03HtYqnCxx — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) November 22, 2021

Dublin City Council granted approval for five dates at the start of this month.

When asked whether he’d like to play all five gigs at today’s media event, Brooks quipped: “I’d like to do five, but I’d also like to be six foot five and have abs.”

He added that the amount of ticket sales required to fill all five shows is “impossible”.

The ‘Friends in low places’ singer sold out five nights in 2014 but cancelled all the shows after when planning for all five was not granted.

What happened in 2014 was a frickin miracle. I mean, who does numbers like that, right? So, you’ve got 400,000 Hard tickets in one city, one show. It’s impossible. There’s no way we’re gonna do that number again. There’s just no way.

Tickets for the concerts, so far the only European dates he’s set to play next year, will go on sale on Thursday at 8am.

In September this year, reports emerged that Brooks’ team were applying for a licence to play at the Dublin stadium.

The Council had initially only granted approval for concerts on 9, 10, and 11 September 2022.

It received an application for two more outdoor concerts on 16 and 17 September, which were also granted to promoter Aiken Promotions.