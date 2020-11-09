#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 9 November 2020
Advertisement

Man (47) appears in court over brother's murder at their home in Dublin

Gary Murtagh appeared before Dublin District Court today.

By Tom Tuite Monday 9 Nov 2020, 3:07 PM
42 minutes ago 3,884 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5261126
Image: Cónal Thomas
Image: Cónal Thomas

A 47-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murdering his own brother at their home in Dublin last week.

Gary Murtagh was arrested after the body of Paul Murtagh, 42, was found at their family home at Auburn Street, Phibsborough at about 2pm on Friday.

Gary Murtagh, who had suffered a broken hand, was detained at Mountjoy Garda station for questioning, and on Saturday evening he was charged with murder.

He was held in Garda custody pending his appearance before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today.

Detective Sergeant Enda O’Sullivan told the judge that the accused “made no reply to the charge after caution, and was handed a true copy of the charge”.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case and a remand in custody was sought.

The judge acceded to defence solicitor Matthew de Courcy’s request for the case to be listed for a video-link appearance at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday morning.

The accused, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, looked ahead and sat motionless during the hearing. Dressed in a tan jacket and blue jeans, and wearing a plaster cast on his left arm, he did not address the court.

A legal aid application was successful.

Counsel said his client was a suitable candidate and the judge noted there was no objection from gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The solicitor asked the judge to recommend “appropriate medical care” in relation to the accused’s physical injury and his mental health.

He had a broken hand and had been seen by a doctor on Sunday, the court heard. The judge agreed to make the recommendation.

A bail application in a murder case must be made before the High Court. A book of evidence has yet to be completed before he can be returned for trial.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie