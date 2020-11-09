Man (47) appears in court over brother's murder at their home in Dublin

A 47-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with murdering his own brother at their home in Dublin last week.

Gary Murtagh was arrested after the body of Paul Murtagh, 42, was found at their family home at Auburn Street, Phibsborough at about 2pm on Friday.

Gary Murtagh, who had suffered a broken hand, was detained at Mountjoy Garda station for questioning, and on Saturday evening he was charged with murder.

He was held in Garda custody pending his appearance before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today.

Detective Sergeant Enda O’Sullivan told the judge that the accused “made no reply to the charge after caution, and was handed a true copy of the charge”.

The district court cannot grant bail in a murder case and a remand in custody was sought.

The judge acceded to defence solicitor Matthew de Courcy’s request for the case to be listed for a video-link appearance at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday morning.

The accused, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, looked ahead and sat motionless during the hearing. Dressed in a tan jacket and blue jeans, and wearing a plaster cast on his left arm, he did not address the court.

A legal aid application was successful.

Counsel said his client was a suitable candidate and the judge noted there was no objection from gardaí.

The solicitor asked the judge to recommend “appropriate medical care” in relation to the accused’s physical injury and his mental health.

He had a broken hand and had been seen by a doctor on Sunday, the court heard. The judge agreed to make the recommendation.

A bail application in a murder case must be made before the High Court. A book of evidence has yet to be completed before he can be returned for trial.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.