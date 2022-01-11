#Open journalism No news is bad news

Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died at the age of 78

The actor, a staple of the comedy sitcom, died peacefully, according to his family

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 4,704 Views 3 Comments
Image: PA Images
VICAR OF DIBLEY star Gary Waldhorn has died “peacefully” at the age of 78, his family said.

The actor was best known for playing councillor David Horton in every episode of the The Vicar of Dibley which debuted in 1994, famously locking horns with the vicar played by Dawn French.

Waldhorn’s son Josh said he “peacefully passed away” on Monday.

In a statement, he said: “Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!”

“He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley, and his son Josh. We will all miss him terribly.”

Waldhorn appeared in classic British TV shows such as The Sweeney, Brush Strokes and Hotel Babylon, and even featured in comedy sketch show French And Saunders.

He also provided voiceovers for adverts including for Green Flag, Kwik Fit, Branston and Marmite.

Waldhorn was an accomplished Shakespearean actor and had performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company including in Much Ado About Nothing.

Emma Chambers, one of Waldhorn’s co-stars who played the character Alice Tinker, passed away in 2018.

More recently Trevor Peacock, who played Jim Trott on the show and like Waldhorn began his career in Shakespearean theatre, passed away in March of last year.

Waldhorn was born in London in 1943 and went on to study at the Yale School of Drama where he met his wife Christie Dickason.

BBC Comedy said: “Gary was an incredibly talented actor who is fondly remembered by us for his numerous appearances on some of the nation’s most treasured BBC shows, and of course as councillor David Horton in The Vicar Of Dibley.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

