Wind energy use has increased while gas consumption fell by 20%, Gas Networks Ireland reveal

THERE WAS A dramatic drop in the use of gas in July compared to the same period last year but wind energy has set a new record for electricity generation, new statistics show.

The figures released by Gas Networks Ireland, said that July was one of Ireland’s wettest on record had seen a 20% reduction in gas consumption when taken in comparison to July 2022 – it was an 8% reduction compared to June of this year.

Year-on-year, gas demand fell by 46% in the construction industry, 32% in the office sector and 31% in education.

Gas generated 48% of Ireland’s electricity in July – a decline of 17% compared to June, when gas generated 58% of Ireland’s electricity, and a 23% decrease on its 62% contribution in July 2022, according to Gas Networks Ireland.

The body said that wind energy had one of its strongest Julys on record – generating 35% of all electricity in the State.

Advertisement

Wind peaked at 78%, but it said given the variable nature of weather dependent renewable energy sources, there were also times during the month when the wind supply dropped almost completely and contributed less than 1% of electricity generation.

Coal contributed to 3% to Ireland’s electricity generation in July, peaking at 13%.

Gas Networks also said that demand for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) increased by 26% month-on-month and by 7% year-on-year.

This is where natural gas is compressed down to less than 1% of its volume.

Gas Networks Ireland’s Acting Director of Strategy and Regulation Brian Mullins, said that the rise in irish wind energy systems was “impressive”.

Gas Networks Ireland operates and maintains Ireland’s €2.7bn, 14,664km national gas network.