Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 19 January 2022
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after skiing accident in the Alps

Ulliel, who was 37, played the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 7:12 PM
56 minutes ago 13,173 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5659278
Gaspard Ulliel was the advertising face of the Chanel men's fragrance Bleu de Chanel.
Image: Chanel
Gaspard Ulliel was the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.
Gaspard Ulliel was the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.
Image: Chanel

FRENCH ACTOR GASPARD Ulliel, known for film and television roles including in the forthcoming Moon Knight movie, has died after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent’s office.

Ulliel, who was 37, portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s Hannibal Rising and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent.

He is also in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, and was the advertising face of the Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

Ulliel was in hospital yesterday after the accident in the Savoie region’s Rosiere ski area, the Savoie prosecutor’s office said.

The office of the actor’s agent said Ulliel died today.

It provided no details.

Local broadcaster France Bleu said he was taken to hospital with a skull injury, and that he apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes.

The other skier was not taken to hospital, according to France Bleu.

Police and prosecutors would not discuss details of the accident.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been leading five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

In the neighbouring Haute-Savoie region, a five-year-old girl was killed on Saturday when a skier crashed into her.

The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.

