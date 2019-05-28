This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

James Corden announces one-off Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

The BBC sitcom centres on the long distance relationship between a Englishman and a Welsh and last aired in 2010.

By Andrew Roberts Tuesday 28 May 2019, 3:24 PM
8 minutes ago 588 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4657996
Ruth Jones and James Corden, creators of Gavin and Stacey.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Ruth Jones and James Corden, creators of Gavin and Stacey.
Ruth Jones and James Corden, creators of Gavin and Stacey.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BRITISH SITCOM GAVIN and Stacey is returning to television screens for a one-off Christmas special, co-writer James Corden has revealed.

The comedy series centres on the long-distance relationship between an Englishman and a Welsh woman and last aired in 2010.

Corden revealed the news on twitter where he said he and co-writer Ruth Jones had ‘been keeping this secret for a while…’

In a joint statement the creators of the comedy series – who also star in the show – said:

“Over the the last 10 years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey – where they might be today and what their lives might look like.”

And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special. We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex and bringing the character back together has been a joy.

Gavin and Stacey ran for three series and a Christmas special on the BBC from 2007 to 2010. 

Including Corden and Jones, the show also starred Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as the title characters and co-starred Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie