#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 29 July 2021
Advertisement

Facebook resolves dispute with Gavin Duffy over ads claiming he was dead

In a joint statement they said the misleading claims in these ads had been published by “malicious third-parties”.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 6:04 PM
45 minutes ago 4,580 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5509675
Image: PA
Image: PA

FACEBOOK IRELAND AND Gavin Duffy have resolved a dispute over ads that appeared on the social media site which claimed the former presidential candidate was dead. 

Duffy had threatened legal action over the fake advertisements, which used his image and suggested he was deceased. The link in these ads brought users to articles about investing in cryptocurrencies. 

Duffy’s solicitor Paul Tweed shared a joint statement by Facebook and his client which stated they had resolved the issue regarding ads containing “misleading and inaccurate statements” about Duffy.

These statements, it said, had been published on Facebook by “malicious third-parties”.

“Facebook Ireland puts significant resources towards tackling things kinds of ads,” the statement said.

For the record, Mr Duffy states and Facebook Ireland accepts that he has never traded, speculated, or invested in any cryptocurrency nor has he ever recommended anyone to do so.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The statement said it is important that ads on Facebook “are useful to people and not used to promote deceptive behaviour, like using images of public figures to mislead people”.

“Mr Duffy and Facebook Ireland have also agreed to continue to work together to address any further misleading and inaccurate ads relating to Mr Duffy in the event that such ads reappear on Facebook.”

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie