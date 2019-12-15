This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 15 December, 2019
Gavin and Stacey star apologises after calling BBC journalist a 'disingenuous plopcarpet'

Matthew Horne said he was “caught up in the frenzy of the election”.

By Press Association Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 4:09 PM
Matthew Horne sent a series of tweets attacking Laura Kuenssberg
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

GAVIN AND STACEY star Mathew Horne has apologised after criticising BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg in a string of tweets.

Horne had called Kuenssberg a “disingenuous plopcarpet” and told her to resign following her coverage of the General Election.

The actor – who will appear on BBC One in the hotly-anticipated Gavin And Stacey Christmas special – has since deleted his tweets, posted in the early morning of Friday as the results from the election came in.

He has now tweeted: “I apologise to both @bbclaurak and the BBC for my comments on election night.

“I was caught up in the frenzy of the election and realise I used my public platform and passion for politics in an incorrect way. I regret this & we should stand together. Merry Christmas one and all.”

In his early morning tweets, Horne had written: “I really wish I loved myself as much as you Laura @bbclaurak – I think, although deeply selfish, I’d probably be happier. For a bit. Lucky you.”

It is reported that Kuenssberg was discussing the Labour party losses around the time of Horne’s tweet.

Horne then retweeted a message from the political editor in which she said that the “swing in the North of England is pretty consistently v big Labour to Tory”, and wrote: “Let’s see . . . your ‘journalism’ knows no bounds.

“Resign, you disingenuous plopcarpet.”

Horne will reprise his role as Gavin Shipman in the Christmas special of the popular sitcom, which is set to air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

Press Association

