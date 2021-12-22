#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ireland's restrictions on blood donation by gay and bisexual men to be eased from next year

Men who have sex with other men have to wait more than a year to give blood.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 12:25 PM
49 minutes ago 3,058 Views 15 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/A3pfamily
Image: Shutterstock/A3pfamily

THE IRISH BLOOD Transfusion Service (IBTS) is set to reduce the time that gay and bisexual men have to wait to give blood after having sexual contact with other men.

The change in policy will allow men to give blood four months after having sexual contact with another man from March 2022, if they meet the other donor selection criteria.

And later next year, new measures will also see the introduction of an individual assessment process for donors with the aim of making blood donation more inclusive.

Currently, men who have sex with other men have to wait more than a year since having sexual contact with another man before they can donate blood in Ireland.

The IBTS formerly had a lifelong deferral for men who have sex with men (MSM), but this was changed to a one-year deferral in the last five years. 

The new four-month wait is an interim measure that will allow the IBTS to introduce new technology as it aims to replace an existing paper health and lifestyle questionnaire.

Instead, an electronic questionnaire known as the Self-Assessment Health History (SAHH) will be used from next year.

The deferral of any person who is taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) – a treatment for reducing the risk of HIV – will also be reduced from 12 months to 4 months next year, though this will remain in place after the introduction of the individual assessment.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said today’s announcement was a “significant move” that would “remove the barriers to blood donation that currently exist for men who have sex with men”.

“To be a blood donor is to give a wonderful, life-saving and life-preserving gift to a person in their time of urgent need,” he said.

“I look forward to working with the IBTS to implement and publicise this important step.”

It comes a day after IBTS warned of a serious shortage of blood in Ireland due to the pandemic.

Those who are eligible to give blood have been urged to take the time to do so over the festive season, which can be done by calling 1800 222 111 or 1800 731 137 and finding a local clinic on giveblood.ie.

