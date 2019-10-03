Nine in 10 gay and bisexual men living with HIV are on treatment and cannot transmit the virus

NINE IN 10 gay and bisexual men living with HIV in Ireland are receiving treatment and virtually all of them have a undetectable viral load – meaning the virus can’t be transmitted.

More than 2,000 gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men (MSM) responded to an online survey about their sexual health and wellbeing, which was part of a wider European study.

The Irish study found that 7% of respondents were living with HIV, and of these the vast majority were engaged were on treatment (94%) and had an undetectable viral load (97%).

Dr Fiona Lyons of the GUIDE Clinic at St James’s Hospital in Dublin, said the figures are “very welcome” as they show that “the vast majority of men who reported that they are living with HIV are on effective treatment”.

“In Ireland, it is recommended that everyone diagnosed with HIV starts treatment as soon as possible. Effective and timely HIV treatment keeps people with HIV healthy and prevents transmission to other.”

Mick Quinlan, of the Gay Health Network, added: “The U=U (undetectable equals unsubmittable) message is becoming more prevalent and MSM living with HIV can feel confident that if they have an undetectable viral load and are having their HIV monitored, they will not pass HIV on to their sexual partner.”

He noted that, despite this, just over 40% of all respondents in the study “were not aware of this important information”.

“This highlights the need for targeted health promotion messaging; to arrange for people who have been diagnosed with HIV to take-up treatment as soon as possible, and for MSM to test for HIV and to have regular testing if at risk of acquiring HIV,” Quinlan said.

Alcohol and drug use

The study also reports findings on the prevalence of HIV and STI testing, indications of anxiety and depression, alcohol use, drug use, and condom use among the community.

Quinlan said some of the survey findings are “concerning”.

Almost three in 10 men who took part (29%) were found to have possible alcohol dependency, compared to 18% in the European study. Four in 10 (41%) used at least one illicit drug with cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy among the top three.

Also worrying are the findings relating to the prevalence of anxiety and depression and experience of homophobic verbal assaults or attacks.

“These findings emphasise that further work is needed to develop specific health and wellbeing messaging and interventions for the community,” Quinlan said, adding that the Gay Health Network will continue to work in partnership with the HSE in this area.

Dr Derval Igoe, of the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre and the Irish study’s principal investigator, said the proportion of men testing for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) has been increasing in recent years, “which is very welcome”.

“However, 23% of MSM overall have never tested for HIV, rising to 47% in young men between 17 and 24 years of age. A sustained focus on reducing HIV stigma, on highlighting the benefits to the individual and the population in knowing your HIV status and on expanding options and opportunities for testing are all required,” Igoe said.

Launching the survey report in Dublin this morning, Minister Catherine Byrne TD said the findings “show where more work is needed, but there is also good news”.

“The report found that there is a higher than average usage and awareness of PrEP (medication taken by people to reduce the chance of getting HIV) in Ireland compared to the European average. This is very encouraging as we prepare for the introduction of the PrEP programme in Ireland,” Byrne said.

The Irish report was led by the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre in partnership with the Gay Health Network, and was supported by the HSE Sexual Health and Crisis Pregnancy Programme.