Funeral of Gay Byrne begins with hundreds outside Pro Cathedral to pay final respects

Well-wishers and members of the public in Howth Village today, as Gardai escort Gay Byrne's funeral cortège to St. Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin.

THE FUNERAL PROCESSION of legendary RTÉ broadcaster Gay Byrne has started its journey to St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin

The funeral cortège passed through Howth Village en route to the city, allowing locals to pay their respects. The Byrne family lived near the north Dublin village for many years.

Hundreds gathered from earlier this morning outside the cathedral to pay their final respects. Access to the Pro Cathedral will be extremely limited with seating reserved for family and friends only.

The funeral will take place from 12pm, with coverage on RTÉ beginning at 11.30am. It will also be streamed on the RTÉ Player.

The cortège will travel along the coast road and into the city via the North Strand.

The funeral Mass will be led by Fr Leonard Maloney SJ, while Archbishop Diarmuid Martin will lead the prayers of final commendation.

Updates to follow…