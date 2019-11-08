This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Funeral of Gay Byrne begins with hundreds outside Pro Cathedral to pay final respects

The funeral mass will begin at midday.

By Adam Daly Friday 8 Nov 2019, 11:41 AM
16 minutes ago 1,843 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4884070
Well-wishers and members of the public in Howth Village today, as Gardai escort Gay Byrne's funeral cortège to St. Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Well-wishers and members of the public in Howth Village today, as Gardai escort Gay Byrne's funeral cortège to St. Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE FUNERAL PROCESSION of legendary RTÉ broadcaster Gay Byrne has started its journey to St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin 

The funeral cortège passed through Howth Village en route to the city, allowing locals to pay their respects. The Byrne family lived near the north Dublin village for many years.

Hundreds gathered from earlier this morning outside the cathedral to pay their final respects. Access to the Pro Cathedral will be extremely limited with seating reserved for family and friends only. 

The funeral will take place from 12pm, with coverage on RTÉ beginning at 11.30am. It will also be streamed on the RTÉ Player

The cortège will travel along the coast road and into the city via the North Strand.

The funeral Mass will be led by Fr Leonard Maloney SJ, while Archbishop Diarmuid Martin will lead the prayers of final commendation. 

Updates to follow…

