Monday 4 November, 2019
Special live edition of The Late Late Show to be broadcast tomorrow to remember Gay Byrne

The tribute show will be broadcast tomorrow at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

By Sean Murray Monday 4 Nov 2019, 4:35 PM
13 minutes ago 2,000 Views 5 Comments
A SPECIAL LIVE edition of The Late Late Show will be broadcast tomorrow night in tribute to Gay Byrne, who has died aged 85.

The broadcasting legend had hosted the iconic programme for almost four decades, and presented his last episode in 1999.

He was succeeded by Pat Kenny and later Ryan Tubridy.

Speaking today, Tubridy said he was “the master, a once-off and the likes of which we will never see again”. 

“I watched him as a child, worked alongside him as a young man and he guided me as I grew older and I will forever be indebted to him,” he said. “We in RTÉ have lost a friend, a family have lost a father and a husband and the country has lost an icon.”

The special edition will be broadcast live on RTÉ One from 9.35pm tomorrow evening. 

