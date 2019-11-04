Special live edition of The Late Late Show to be broadcast tomorrow to remember Gay Byrne

There will be a special live edition of The Late Late Show in tribute to Gay Byrne tomorrow, Tuesday night at 9.35pm on @RTEOne pic.twitter.com/YX4VcM0K6h — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 4, 2019 Source: The Late Late Show /Twitter

A SPECIAL LIVE edition of The Late Late Show will be broadcast tomorrow night in tribute to Gay Byrne, who has died aged 85.

The broadcasting legend had hosted the iconic programme for almost four decades, and presented his last episode in 1999.

He was succeeded by Pat Kenny and later Ryan Tubridy.

Speaking today, Tubridy said he was “the master, a once-off and the likes of which we will never see again”.

“I watched him as a child, worked alongside him as a young man and he guided me as I grew older and I will forever be indebted to him,” he said. “We in RTÉ have lost a friend, a family have lost a father and a husband and the country has lost an icon.”

The special edition will be broadcast live on RTÉ One from 9.35pm tomorrow evening.