THE CONFLICT IN Gaza entered its seventh month today as the US and other negotiators are expected to join the protagonists in Cairo in a renewed push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Egypt’s Al-Qahera News said CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani would join Egyptian mediators for Sunday’s indirect talks between the Israeli and Hamas delegations.

Hamas confirmed ahead of the talks that its core demands were a complete ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The ceasefire attempt comes after Israel’s military made a rare admission of wrongdoing and said it was firing two officers over the killing of seven aid workers in Gaza, where humanitarians say famine is imminent.

The admission over the deaths of the workers from US-based World Central Kitchen (WCK) on April 1 did not quell calls for an independent probe.

“It’s been six months of targeting anything it seems moves,” Spanish-American celebrity chef and WCK founder Jose Andres told ABC News.

“This really at this point seems it’s a war against humanity itself.”

The deaths of the aid workers led to a tense call between US President Joe Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden urged an “immediate ceasefire” and for the first time hinted at making US support for Israel conditional on curtailing the killing of civilians and improving humanitarian conditions.

The bloodiest-ever Gaza war began on 7 October with an unprecedented attack from Gaza by Hamas militants resulting in the death of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, Israeli figures show.

Palestinian militants also took around 250 Israeli and foreign hostages, about 130 of whom remain in Gaza, including more than 30 the military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 33,137 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

A World Health Organization-led mission finally gained access to Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, which was reduced to ashes by a two-week Israeli raid.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Gaza City hospital was “now an empty shell with human graves”.

Israel says it hit Hezbollah sites in eastern Lebanon

Israel’s military said today that its warplanes had struck Hezbollah sites in eastern Lebanon, where the Iran-backed group has a strong presence, in retaliation for one of its drones being downed.

A source close to Hezbollah told an AFP correspondent in eastern Lebanon’s Baalbek region that the strikes targeted Janta and Sifri in the Bekaa Valley.

The Israeli military said on Telegram that “fighter jets struck a military complex and three other terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to Hezbollah’s air defense network” in the region.

It said the strikes were “in retaliation for the attack” in which an army “drone was shot down” by a surface-to-air missile on Saturday.

Sifri is in the Bekaa Valley plain, while nearby Janta is an arid mountainous region closer to the border with Syria.

A source from Lebanon’s civil defence said there were no casualties.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily cross-border fire since 7 October.

Hamas ally Hezbollah generally targets Israeli positions close to the border, while Israel has carried out deeper raids into Lebanese territory, also targeting commanders from the Shiite Muslim militant group.

Hezbollah announced it had shot down an Israeli Hermes 900 drone over Lebanese territory on Saturday evening, after initially identifying it as a Hermes 450.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said the target of the Israeli strikes in Sifri was a “hangar”.

Israel launched similar strikes against Hezbollah targets in the Bekaa Valley in February after the group said it had shot down another Israeli drone.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday that his movement had not yet used its “main” weapons, and reiterated that Hezbollah would cease its attacks only when the war in Gaza ends.

The cross-border hostilities have killed at least 359 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters, but also at least 70 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

The fighting has displaced tens of thousands of people in southern Lebanon and in northern Israel, where the military says 10 soldiers and eight civilians have been killed.

The hostilities have raised fears of all-out conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which last went to war in 2006.

