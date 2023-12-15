Yemeni rebels strike transport ship in Red Sea as bombardment of Gaza continues amid internet blackout

A PROJECTILE FIRED from rebel-controlled Yemen hit a cargo ship in the Red Sea today, according to a US official and an intelligence firm. It is the latest in a series of attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

“We are aware that something launched from a Houthi-controlled region of Yemen struck this vessel which was damaged, and there was a report of a fire,” the US defence official told AFP.

Private intelligence firm Ambrey said the container ship, owned by German transport company Hapag-Lloyd, ”sustained physical damage from an aerial attack” north of the Yemeni coastal city of Mocha.

“The projectile reportedly hit the port side of the vessel and one container fell overboard due to the impact. The projectile caused a fire on deck” that was reported over radio, Ambrey said.

Speaking in Tel Aviv, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said: “While the Houthis are pulling the trigger, so to speak, they’re being handed the gun by Iran.”

The US defence official identified the ship as the Liberia-flagged Al-Jasrah, a 370-metre container ship built in 2016.

The Houthis have expressed support for the people of Palestine since the Israeli assault on Gaza began in October.

The group has said it will target any ships travelling to Israel irrespective of their nationality, and are now launching near-daily attacks, although most have been unsuccessful.

US, French and British warships are patrolling the area and have shot several missiles out of the sky.

The Houthi movement is the main faction that opposes the internationally recognised Yemeni government, which is backed by another regional power, Saudi Arabia, along with the UAE among others.

Before a ceasefire was agreed in October last year, the country had been ravaged by years of devastating civil war that left hundreds of thousands dead. The Saudi-led coalition was supported and armed by the US and UK.

Airstrikes continue in Gaza

The death toll in Gaza has now risen above 18,700, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

AFP reporters said a school containing displaced people in the southern city of Khan Yunis was hit by Israeli forces today, and saw ambulances recovering at least three dead, including a child.

Yesterday in the southern city of Rafah near the Egyptian border, crowds of Palestinians used torches to search under the rubble of buildings for survivors following an Israeli strike.

“This is a residential neighbourhood, women and children live here, as you can see,” said resident Abu Omar. “Three missiles on a residential neighbourhood that has nothing to do with any militant activities.”

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops were engaged in fighting with militants in two districts of Gaza City last night.

Advertisement

“There will be more tough battles in the days to come,” he said.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said more than a third of households have reported severe hunger, while more than 90% are “going to bed hungry”.

Adding to the desperation, Israel cut mobile and internet communications again yesterday. Communications are yet to return today, with operator Paltel blaming “the cut off of main fibre routes from the Israeli side”.

“Gaza is… blacked out again,” PalTel said, with global network monitor Netblocks confirming the blackout.

Hamas’s media office described it as a “premeditated crime that deepens the humanitarian crisis” by making it harder for rescuers to reach injured people.

Aid distribution has largely stopped in most of Gaza, except on a limited basis in the Rafah area, according to the UN.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said the military “is enabling tactical pauses for humanitarian purposes”.

‘More than several months’

Meanwhile, Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant has said it will take “several months” to destroy Hamas, predicting a drawn-out war even as his country and its closest ally, the United States, face increasing international isolation and condemnation over the devastation caused by its assault on Gaza.

“It will take and require a long period of time. It will last more than several months,” Galant told Jake Sullivan during a visit to Israel by the US security advisor.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant tells U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that Israel’s war “will last more than several months.”



“Thank you for being side by side with us in this effort.”



Israeli forces have killed at least 18,787 people in just over two months. pic.twitter.com/eld3siBThH — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) December 14, 2023

Sullivan said today that it is not appropriate for Israel to occupy Gaza in the long-term.

“We do not believe that it makes sense for Israel, or is right for Israel, to occupy Gaza, reoccupy Gaza over the long term,” Sullivan told journalists in Tel Aviv.

“Ultimately the control of Gaza, the administration of Gaza and the security of Gaza has to transition to the Palestinians,” he said following meetings with senior Israeli officials.

This week, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly supported a non-binding resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, with Washington voting against it.

The UN estimates 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced, and the head of its agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, warned of a ”breakdown of civil order”.

“Everywhere you go, people are desperate, hungry and terrified,” said Lazzarini, who recently returned from Gaza.

- With reporting from AFP and Press Association