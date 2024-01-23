Palestinian journalist who the world has been watching is evacuated from Gaza

A PALESTINIAN JOURNALIST who has gained an enormous following by documenting the ongoing impact of war in Gaza has said that he now has to evacuate the region.

Motaz Azaia announced in a social media video that he would be wearing his safety vest labelled ‘Press’ for the last time, as he has taken the decision to leave Gaza, and reach safety in Qatar.

Azaia said that he hoped he could return soon, to “help Gaza”. In a written message, he said that the public knows some of the reasons why he has to leave Gaza, “but not all” of them.

The 24-year-old photojournalist has documented bombings, emergency surgery on air strike victims, hunger and poverty in Gaza since Israel declared war on the now besieged region.

He has gained over 18 million followers on Instagram, as he and other independent journalists in the strip, reporting via social media, have become vital sources of information for people who want to know what is going on there.

Six days ago Azaiza posted a video report on Instagram, in which he said that all of the reporters he knew in Gaza with access to dones had been “killed”.

He said that without drones, journalists were unable to show the “scale of the destruction” in the region.

Reflecting on the damage done to his home by the Israeli military campaign that has claimed over 25,000 lives, and was launched in response to the Hamas 7 October attacks, Azaiza said that it would take “years” to repair the damage to Gaza.

“We can’t take anymore, people are so exhausted. so tired, journalists are so tired, everyone is scared, we lost our homes, our friends, our family, our lives,” the journalist said.

Today his Instagram story showed him arriving in Qatar safe and well. In his announcement video earlier today, Azaiza could be seen hugging people in Gaza. “I will miss these guys,” he said.

Azaiza’s photos have been featured in publications around the world in recent months. His picture of a girl stuck under the rubble of her house after it was bombed in an Israeli airstrike on 31 October was named as one of the top ten images captured in 2023 by Time Magazine.

The photojournalists first person reports in the aftermath of airstrikes, showing locals searching through rubble, have given viewers across the world an insight into the devastation being experienced in Gaza.

In recent days, Israeli forces have pounded southern Gaza with airstrikes. Communications have repeatedly been cut off in the region. The city of Khan Younis has been particularly hard hit.

Today Israel’s army said that its troops have encircled the city, and “deepened the operation in the area”.

As the military offensive continues, international pressure is mounting on Israel to agree to a ceasefire, including from its ally, the United States government.

Israeli officials have said that they are in discussions