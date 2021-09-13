#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 13 September 2021
Andrew Neil steps down as chairman and lead presenter of GB News

The former BBC presenter is leaving the channel three months after its launch.

By Press Association Monday 13 Sep 2021, 5:56 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

ANDREW NEIL HAS stepped down as chairman of GB News, it has been confirmed.

The journalist and broadcaster, 72, has been absent from the channel after announcing a break two weeks into its launch.

He will continue to contribute to GB News as a regular guest commentator.

He said: “I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts.

“Over the summer I’ve had time to reflect on my extensive portfolio of interests and decided it was time to cut back.”

He added: “I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters.”

A statement from GB News said: “Andrew is without doubt one of the finest journalists and interviewers in this country.

“GB News thanks him for his 12 months of leadership, wisdom and advice, and we wish him well.”

Press Association

