#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 16 June 2021
Advertisement

Ikea, Kopparberg among brands pulling ads from GB News over content concerns

The new channel is regularly compared to a British version of Fox News.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 11:53 AM
32 minutes ago 4,224 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5468161
Presenter Andrew Neil prepares to broadcast from a studio during the launch event for GB News
Image: PA
Presenter Andrew Neil prepares to broadcast from a studio during the launch event for GB News
Presenter Andrew Neil prepares to broadcast from a studio during the launch event for GB News
Image: PA

SEVERAL BRANDS HAVE pulled advertising from GB News, the 24-hour news channel promising to take on so-called cancel culture in the UK. 

The channel, which launched on Sunday, promises to “have different views” with its chairman Andrew Neil saying that the station will be “proud to be British”.

When the channel was being put together, it was reported that the slant of GB News was going to be unashamedly pro-British, pro-Brexit and right-leaning. This led to it being compared to a British version of Fox News.

The campaign group Stop Funding Hate has been lobbying brands not to fund GB News since February due to its right-leaning agenda.

Ikea, Vodafone, Kopparberg, and beer company Grolsch are among those who have featured in the network’s ad breaks to pull future advertising from GB News. 

“We want to make it clear to everyone that our ad ran on this channel without our knowledge or consent. Kopparberg is a drink for everyone and we have immediately suspended our ads from this channel pending further review of its content,” tweeted Kopparberg.

Likewise, both Ikea and Vodafone UK said their advertising had been placed on the network without permission.  

“We proactively manage the placement of our advertising in appropriate & safe environments. For new publications, we wait a few months before deciding to advertise with them. In this instance our advertising has been placed without our permission. We’re addressing this,” the company tweeted.

Furniture giant Ikea said it has not knowingly advertised on GB News: “We have safeguards in place to prevent our advertising from appearing on platforms that are not in line with our humanistic values and vision to side with the many people.

“We are in the process of investigating how this may have occurred to ensure it won’t happen again in future, and have suspended paid display advertising in the meantime. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Octopus Energy shared a statement insisting it would only continue to advertise with GB News if they could prove their impartiality.

The station, which has a staff of 140 journalists based at newly acquired offices in west London, has attracted a string of high-profile UK broadcasters.

Chief among them is veteran journalist Andrew Neil. Other UK journalists who had the move to GB News include former BBC newsreader Simon McCoy, former Sky newsreader Colin Brazier, former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, ex-Sun journalist Dan Wootton and former Apprentice winner and tv panellist Michelle Dewberry.

- With reporting from Rónán Duffy 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie