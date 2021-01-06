#Open journalism No news is bad news

England: GCSE and A-level exams cancelled, one in 50 had Covid-19 last week

Figures show 1.1 million people in England had Covid-19 last week – one in 50 people in the country.

By Press Association Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 7:56 AM
9 minutes ago
THIS YEAR’S GCSE and A-level school exams in England have been cancelled.

The news comes as England’s chief medical officer said new figures suggested one in 50 people had Covid-19 last week.

Exams regulator Ofqual and the Department for Education (DfE) will work together to consider how to grade pupils in a way that reflects their work, the DfE said.

English education secretary Gavin Williamson is due to outline to MPs today a package of support for young people following the closure of schools and college to all but vulnerable children and those of key workers.

Ahead of the statement in the Commons, the DfE said it recognises this is “an anxious time for students who have been working hard towards their exams”.

It added: “The Government position is that we will not be asking students to sit GCSE and A-levels.

Working alongside Ofqual, the department will consult on how to award all pupils a grade that reflects the hard work they’ve done and will continue to do.

England’s CMO Professor Chris Whitty said the country faced a “really serious emergency” and urged people a “collective effort” is needed to reduce case numbers.

New figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggested 1.1 million people in private households in England had Covid-19 between December 27 and January 2 – equivalent to 2.06% of the population, or one in 50 people.

The number of daily confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK topped 60,000 for the first time, while a further 830 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he had “no choice” but to plunge England into a third national lockdown in light of the figures, with the number of people in hospital with the virus in England higher than ever.

Whitty, speaking in Downing Street yesterday evening, said that because of the spike in people being admitted to hospital there will “inevitably” be an increase in the number of coronavirus deaths later this month.

Shutting schools

In a televised address on Monday announcing England’s third national lockdown, Boris Johnson acknowledged that shutting schools meant “it’s not possible or fair for all exams to go ahead this summer, as normal”.

In a statement, Gavin Williamson said: “It is now vital that we support our young people at home, including making sure all students are receiving the best possible remote education, and that those students who were due to take exams can still progress to their next stage of education or training.”

Cancelling all exams this summer would be “premature”, the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference (HMC) – which represents almost 300 leading private schools, said.

Despite facing calls to cancel this month’s Btec exams in light of the lockdown, the British government has left it to school and college leaders to decide whether they want to go ahead with the vocational exam series.

The decision came after ministers faced calls to cancel the January exams.

Elsewhere, the issue of whether exams such will go ahead in Northern Ireland has not been resolved, with a decision expected to be taken by Thursday.

Press Association

