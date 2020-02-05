Voting in Tipperary to go ahead this Saturday despite death of candidate

TIPPERARY WILL GO to the polls in this Saturday’s general election, officials in the constituency have been told.

The Tipperary Returning Officer James Seymour said yesterday that the sudden death of one of the candidates would mean the vote could not be held this weekend when the rest of the public goes to the polls.

Independent candidate Marese Skehan was found dead at her home in Thurles on Monday, and it has originally appeared as if the vote would be delayed in that constituency.

Legislation states that if a candidate in any constituency dies after the final day for nominations, “the returning officer shall forthwith notify the Minister and the Clerk of the Dáil of the death of the candidate and at the same time, if notice of the poll has been given, he shall countermand the poll”.

In such a scenario, a fresh election must be held in the constituency where the candidate has died.

Seymour said that given the ballots must be reopened and closed, postal votes issues and other matters, the earliest the vote could’ve been held was 28 or 29 February.

However, the department is to confirm today that the vote will be held in Tipperary this Saturday.

More to follow…