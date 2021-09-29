Gemma O'Doherty receives suspended sentence over threatening and abusive behaviour

GEMMA O’DOHERTY has been convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour, as well as refusing to give her name and address to a garda.

She was also found guilty of resisting arrest.

O’Doherty appeared in court in Bray on today in connection with an incident on the footbridge on the N11 at Kilmacanogue in Co Wicklow last August.

She received a two-month suspended sentence and a fine of €750 for the public order offences, which occurred in August last year.

She has already lodged an appeal against the conviction.

More than 30 supporters of the 53-year-old gathered outside Bray Courthouse.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The crowd, which gathered at around 10am and remained until nearly 6.30pm, carried anti-vaccination placards and shouted support for O’Doherty throughout the day.