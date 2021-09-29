#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 29 September 2021
Gemma O'Doherty receives suspended sentence over threatening and abusive behaviour

O’Doherty received a two-month suspended sentence and a €750 fine for public order offences today.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 6:54 PM
Gemma O'Doherty
GEMMA O’DOHERTY has been convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour, as well as refusing to give her name and address to a garda.

She was also found guilty of resisting arrest.

O’Doherty appeared in court in Bray on today in connection with an incident on the footbridge on the N11 at Kilmacanogue in Co Wicklow last August.

She received a two-month suspended sentence and a fine of €750 for the public order offences, which occurred in August last year. 

She has already lodged an appeal against the conviction. 

More than 30 supporters of the 53-year-old gathered outside Bray Courthouse.

The crowd, which gathered at around 10am and remained until nearly 6.30pm, carried anti-vaccination placards and shouted support for O’Doherty throughout the day.

O’Doherty was applauded and cheered by her supporters as she left the court this evening.

